3 new troopers assigned to MO Highway Patrol Troop E

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Three new troopers have been assigned to Troop E based in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The new troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 106th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol Academy on December 21.
Trooper David A. “Andy” Beck, of Scott City, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 7, which serves the citizens of Mississippi, New Madrid, and Scott counties.
Trooper Garrett L. Hendrix, of Polar Bluff, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 2, which serves the citizens of Butler and Ripley counties.
Trooper Caleb M. Morgan, of Piedmont, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Butler and Ripley counties.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.