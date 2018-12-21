Murphysboro, IL man found guilty of murder

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - After a four day trial, a Murphysboro, Illinois man has been found guilty of murder.
Cortez L. Turner, 29, was found guilty of two counts of murder and related charges, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
Turner was also found guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated discharge of a firearm, and two counts of perjury.
This is in connection with a shooting incident which resulted in the death of Detrick Rogers in Murphysboro in October 24, 2016.
A sentencing hearing will be held in approximately 60 days.
Turner faces 20 to 60 years in prison.
He is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.
The investigation was conducted by the Murphysboro Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.
