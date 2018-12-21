Miami man accused of stealing $312K in electronics from Verizon store in Marion, IL

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Florida man is behind bars in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars in electronics from a store in Marion, Illinois.
Johan Valdes, 28, of Miami, Florida was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Paducah police were notified at 5:43 a.m. on Dec. 21 that the Verizon store in Marion, Illinois had been burglarized.
Marion authorities said the suspects had been tracked to a business on Cairo Road at Interstate 24, Exit 3.
Paducah officers found the suspect U-haul truck and tried to stop it as it pulled onto Interstate 24.
The truck ran off the road and into a fence, and the driver jumped out and fled.
Officers chased the driver nearly a mile catching him in an industrial park area west of Olivet Church Road.
The driver, Johan Valdes, was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Detectives this afternoon inventoried the items in the U-haul truck stolen from Vienna, Ill.
The merchandise, valued at about $312,000, included 267 Apple iPhones, 26 iPads and multiple other items.
