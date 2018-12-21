KY man convicted for rape of a minor, jury recommends life in prison

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - A McCracken County, Kentucky man has been convicted of first degree rape of a minor and a jury has recommended life in prison.
Samuel David Hunter, 32, was convicted by a jury on Thursday, Dec. 20.
The rape happened in May 2016.
“The Attorney General is the chief advocate and protector for our Kentucky children and it’s our job to ensure our communities are safe by holding accountable anyone who would actively seek to sexually abuse a child,” Attorney Gen. Andy Beshear said. “The punishment in this case does not undo the trauma inflicted on the victim, but it brings closure and some justice to the child and family.”
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation in this case.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2019 in McCracken Circuit Court.
Hunter has prior felony convictions in Alabama from 2006 for child abuse and manslaughter.
He received a 10-year sentence for those crimes.
