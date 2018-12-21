Jackson, MO man charged in multiple burglaries

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A Jackson, Missouri man is facing charges in connection to four separate burglaries.
According to the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Jensen, 50, of Jackson, Missouri, was arrested on Wednesday, December 19. He’s charged with two counts of second degree burglary and felony stealing.
The thefts were reported on Pueblo Lane and on County Road 638 in November.
Detectives recovered the following: a 2002 Kawasaki Mule, a Stihl Chainsaw, two toolboxes, one large propane tank, three ton car jack, four chairs, a predator brand generator, two electric lanterns, and a number of household items.
Additional arrests are anticipated as a result of this investigation.
His bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety and he posted bond on Thursday, Dec. 20.
