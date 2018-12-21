Holiday travel tips

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - According to AAA the the next few days could be record-breaking in terms of holiday travelers.
A total of 112 million people will fly, drive or take a train. That’s more than a third of the country.
Road-travel delays are predicted to peak at up to four times the length of a normal trip in some cities.
Sgt. Clark Parrot with Missouri State Highway Patrol said it’s important to be patient.
“Just slow down, enjoy the season and understand that a lot of people are distracted while they’re running around town," said Sgt. Parrott. “Try to limit the distraction and allow plenty of following distance between you and the cars in front of you.”
And, if you are getting ready to travel long distance for the holidays, Sgt. Parrot suggests making sure you know the weather forecast for each state you’ll be in plus making sure your car is ready for the drive.
If you’re traveling by air, make sure when you get to the airport you are prepared.
And, have your liquids in a plastic bag or make sure they are in your checked bag.
If you have prescription medicide, make sure they are in your carry on.
