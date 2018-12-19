5 holiday savings apps and websites that could save you time and money

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Have you finished your Christmas shopping yet? You have a few days left. We want to make it a little easier on you and your budget with apps and website that could save time and money.
If you search through your app store, you’ll probably find a lot of savings apps. They can come in handy this time of year. Price comparison apps are very popular. One of those is Buy Via. It allows you to search for the lowest price on items online and in stores. It turns your smartphone into a barcode scanner.
“You can use the barcode scanner to actually scan an item you’re thinking of buying and see if there are any coupons available. See if there’s a lower price elsewhere,” Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with Nerd Wallet said.
Palmer says a lot of price savings apps do the work for you. Another cool app is Flipp. It takes all the paper store ads and converts them to digital versions.
“We all like to go through those circulars we get in the newspaper every week. They are really fun to look at. But it’s so much paper and it’s hard to stay organized with it. And the Flipp app actually puts all of those onto your phone in the app,” Palmer said.
Another app is the Coupons app. You’ll find coupons and promo codes for more than 100,000 retailers. The app even lets you know when your coupons are about to expire.
If you shop on Amazon, you can get a first alert to savings through automated price alert systems with websites like Camel Camel Camel. The site will let you know when the item you’re thinking about buying is at its lowest price.
Palmer says it’s easy to drain your bank account this time of year. That’s why she suggests taking advantage of budget friendly apps or websites
“Prices fluctuate so much this time of year and it’s really important for consumers to make sure that they do their research before they actually make the purchase because that way they’ll always get the lowest price,” Palmer added.
We know Santa makes his list and checks it twice. You can do that too with your shopping with the Santa’s Bag app. It helps you track spending in real time so you won’t blow your budget.
