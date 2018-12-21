First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Big upper low developing to our east this morning is giving us a cold, wet and windy morning. Rain is gradually tapering off from west to east but could linger mainly east of the Mississippi past sunrise for an hour or two…and could mix with some wet snowflakes or flurries though no accumulation is expected as temps remain a bit above freezing. Otherwise it will be a cold, blustery day with cloudy skies through much of the day, though a clearing trend looks to move into western counties by afternoon or evening. Highs today will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s, though gusty winds will make for uncomfortable wind chill values for much of the day. Overnight we’ll clear out from west to east and winds will die down….there’s likely to be some heavy frost by daybreak Saturday as things quiet down and clear out.