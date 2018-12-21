First Alert: Blustery, cold Friday

(KFVS) - It is a cold, wet and windy morning.
Brian Alworth says rain will gradually tapering off, but there could some wet snowflakes mixed in with the rain or flurries. No accumulation is expected.
Temperatures will remain a bit above freezing.
Highs today will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s, but gusty winds will make for uncomfortable wind chill values for much of the day.
Clouds will gradually clear out by afternoon or evening.
Overnight the winds will die down.
Heavy frost by daybreak Saturday is likely.
The rest of the weekend will be dry and seasonably cool.
There is chance of rain showers by Christmas Day afternoon with highs near 50.
