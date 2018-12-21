Early morning fire destroys home in Bollinger Co., MO

MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) - An early morning fire in Marble Hill, Missouri destroys a home just before Christmas.
Fire crews were called to a home on the corner of North and Broad St. around 3:30 a.m.
When they arrived, Woodland Fire Protection District Chief Calvin Troxell, the roof of the home was caved-in.
Chief Troxell believes no one was living at the home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Chief Troxell says the home had electricity, but the gas line had been turned off.
The State Fire Marshal has not been called to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Chief Troxell doesn’t believe it is suspicious.
The home is considered a total loss. Only a chimney could be seen left standing.
The blustery winds, rain, and cold temperatures did not cause problems for crews to battle the fire.
A neighbor alerted officials about the fire.
