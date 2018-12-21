Drive-by shooting under investigation in Miner, MO

MINER, MO (KFVS) - A reported drive-by shooting at a home in Miner, Missouri is under investigation.
The shooting happened at a home on David Ln. around 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20.
According to Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs, there were small children and adults in the home when the shooting occurred. No one was injured.
Chief Grigss says his department fully intends “to aggressively pursue those responsible for this incident.”
Officers are currently following up on leads.
It’s believed that this is the first drive-by shooting reported in Miner.
