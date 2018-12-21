Cape Girardeau Jaycees hand out toys to nearly 900 children

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Jaycees handed out all the toys they have been collecting over the past few months for their 42nd Annual Toybox program.
Toybox collects monetary and gift donations, fills the wish list of each child, and Santa Claus personally delivers to every household.
Nearly a 100 members and volunteers handed out thousands of presents to around 340 families, giving almost 900 kids a Christmas they may not have otherwise received.
The Jaycees had 24 teams that handed out presents through out Cape Girardeau each team had their own Santa Clause to hand deliver the presents.
The President of the Jaycees, Amber Walker, spoke about how great it is to be able to give back.
“It is the most magical night to walk in and see these kids get so excited, with Santa showing up and bringing gifts its just, there are no words for it, you just have to experience it,” she said.
This year, the Jaycee’s teamed up with the local Toys for Tots to be able to collect even more presents.
