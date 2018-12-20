Windy weather and colder temperatures slip into the Heartland

Showers will continue to move from west to east this evening and overnight. A few flurries could mix in at times, mainly in our northwestern counties. A very light dusting is possible in this area but most of the Heartland will not see any wintry weather. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 20s and lower to mid 30s. Winds will really pick up tonight and will be strong through the day Friday too. Feels like numbers when you wake up Friday morning will be in the teens and 20s and will likely not move a whole lot through the day. The weekend still look fairly nice and a little milder, although a weak system could bring some precipitation back to the area Sunday into Sunday night. Christmas will be cool, with a slight chance of some scattered showers.