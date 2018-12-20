What you need to know Dec. 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Dec. 20.
It’s soggy start to your day.
Lisa Michaels says light rain is moving through parts of the Heartland this morning. Isolated areas are seeing heavier rainfall.
Scattered showers are expected throughout the rest of the day.
High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Winds will pick up through the afternoon and overnight hours.
Rain will continue into Friday morning with a chance of wet snowflakes mixed in. This should not impact travel.
Friday is looking to be chilly and very breezy with high temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s, but the wind chill will make feel like temps closer to the 20s and 30s.
The weekend looks dry and cooler with temperatures a little closer to average.
During the holidays next week more rain is possible.
- With the Senate’s approval of a stop-gap government funding bill, the House could vote on the measure today.
- A second person is in custody in connection with the death of a Ste. Genevieve man. The victim’s wife is accused of shooting and killing the man.
- A Caruthersville, Missouri man accused of killing his wife will go before a judge this morning.
- President Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria is rattling some local allies.
- The USDA is proposing a rule which would tighten restrictions on food stamps.
- An anonymous person has donated a Mickey Mouse blow-up Christmas decoration to replace the decoration stolen from a Cape Girardeau family. The inflatable is in memory of a child.
- A hacker threatens to kidnap a child by using a baby monitor.
- Actor Macaulay Culkin reprises his role in “Home Alone” in a new set of advertisements for Google.
