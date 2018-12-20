USPS shipping deadline for mail before Christmas quickly approaching

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you haven’t finished buying your gifts, time is running out. Christmas is less than a week away, and delivery services are preparing to make sure they get to your loved ones in time.
The U.S. Postal Service says tomorrow is the deadline for shipping first class mail and packages and priority mail.
While the clock may be ticking, big box stores like Walmart, Target and Best Buy are also coming to rescue of last-minute shoppers with free shipping on orders purchased by December 20.
Monday kicked off USPS’s busiest week of the year.
Overall, USPS estimates it will deliver 16 billion pieces of mail between Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day.
