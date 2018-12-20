Three people taken to hospital after multi-car crash in McCracken Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Three people were taken to an area hospital after a crash on Thursday, December 20 in McCracken County, Kentucky.
It happened around 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of Cairo Road and Coleman Road.
The investigation shows that two people had been traveling east on Cairo road in a 2006 Dodge Magnum.
The driver made a left turn onto Coleman road but had to stop abruptly for traffic that was stopped in the south bound lane of Coleman road. The rear of the vehicle was still in the eastbound lane of Cairo road when stopped.
The driver of a Buick Encore struck the rear of Magnum east on Cairo road. That caused the driver of the Magnum to cross the center line into the path a 2015 Volkswagon Jetta. The Jetta and Magnum hit other head-on in the west bound lane of Cairo road.
Traffic was impeded for approximately 45 minutes while crews cleared the intersection.
