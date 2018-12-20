Southeast Missouri State University announces holiday hours

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1 for the holidays and energy conservation.
University offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 2.
The spring 2019 semester classes begin Jan. 14.
Student Recreation Center
Winter break hours for the Student Recreation Center are as follows:
Student Aquatic CenterWinter break hours for the Student Aquatic Center are as follows:
Closed: Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1Open: Monday-Friday: 5:30-7:30 a.m.; 11 a.m.–1 p.m.; 4-7 p.m.Open: Saturday-Sunday: Noon-5 p.m.
The Student Recreation Center and the Student Aquatic Center will resume normal operating hours on Monday, Jan. 14.
Information Technology Help Desk
Technology support and service hours of operation will be offered by the Information Technology (IT) Help Desk during Winter Break. Support will be available by phone at (573) 651-4357 or by email at helpdesk@semo.edu. Hours will be as follows:
Dec. 17-21:5-8 p.m.
Dec. 22:10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dec. 23:10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dec. 24-25:Limited Email Support
Dec. 26-30:10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dec. 31-Jan. 1:Limited Email Support
Jan. 2-11:5-8 p.m. Monday-Friday10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Chartwells Dining Hours
