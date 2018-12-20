SEMO football coach receives contract extension through 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Head Football Coach Tom Matukewicz has received a contract extension through Jan. 31, 2023.
“Coach Matukewicz has a special ability to develop young men both on and off the field,” said Director of Athetics Brady Barke. “He is building a championship caliber football program, and we have a great opportunity to build upon our recent success. We have seen firsthand the positive impact that a successful football program can have on our University and community and I’m excited to have him lead our program into the future.”
Matukewicz’s extension comes after SEMO wrapped up its historic 2018 season with a 9-4 overall record, second-place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference and second round NCAA Division I Football Championship appearance.
In Matukewicz’s fifth year at SEMO, the Redhawks ranked 20th in both the final regular-season STATS Football Championship Subdivision Media and American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches polls.
