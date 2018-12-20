Rep. Smith visits Zalma Elementary School

ZALMA, MO (KFVS) - Congressman Jason Smith visited Zalma Elementary this week speaking with over 100 students and faculty about how the government works.
The 8th Congressional District representative said there’s two main roles of his job: voting on legislation his district supports and serving as their customer service representative with the federal government.
“Whether it’s helping people receive their social security benefits, making sure our veterans are taken care of with the VA, or just helping any Missouri family deal with a federal agency, those are the most rewarding parts of the job,” said Congressman Smith. “You see a real, positive impact in people’s lives and it keeps you grounded on why you serve in the first place.”
One student asked Congressman Smith why he would come to a small school like theirs.
“I’m from a small town – I went to a small school myself,” said Congressman Smith. “Small communities are just as important as large ones and it’s important to me that I meet as many people as I can in southern Missouri. The more people I can meet in every nook and cranny in our district helps me better represent all of us in the U.S. House of Representatives.”
