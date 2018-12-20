Real life Grinch steals Grinch who stole Christmas

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday night Allison Walker arrived at the end of her driveway and instantly knew something was wrong.
“I noticed the lights to my Grinch were across the driveway,” Walker said. “The wind hadn’t been that bad. And then I looked and my Grinch was gone.”
Walker’s Grinch was a handmade gift from her sister-in-law, a 4 foot tall figure painted to look exactly like the Grinch from the original television show.
In a case laced with irony, someone had literally stolen the Grinch who stole Christmas. And Walker wasn’t the only one outraged. She didn’t know how popular her Grinch was until she wrote about the incident on Facebook.
“And it was amazing,” Walker said. “It made my heart feel so good that people really noticed it and just how much it touched people.”
At first, there didn’t seem to be much anyone could do except hope that somehow the stolen Grinch would be returned the same way he returned all the things he stole in the book. Then someone called The Shelby County Sheriff.
“A good Samaritan had recognized it in someone’s yard or believed it to be in someone’s yard,” Major Mark Hettinger said. “They reached out to both us and the victim.”
A deputy recovered the Grinch from a yard in Henry County and returned it to Allison Wednesday.
“It means a lot to us and everyone else. But I was really upset when my Grinch was gone,” Walker said with a laugh.
The investigation is ongoing and deputies said they are not ready to say who is responsible.
