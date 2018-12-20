Rain Moves in This Morning

Light rain is moving in from the south this morning with isolated areas seeing heavier showers. Scattered showers will continue through the entire day today. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be significantly increasing this afternoon into the evening as a low-pressure system comes near our southeastern counties. There will be a surge of cooler air behind it.
Rain will continue into Friday morning with the chance of some wet snowflakes mixed in. There should be no impact due to temperatures above freezing near the surface. Friday will be breezy again and cooler with wind chill values in the 20s and 30s. The weekend is looking mainly dry, but we are keeping an eye on a few disturbances that could bring some rain on Christmas.
-Lisa
