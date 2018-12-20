Purse stolen from car parked at Melania’s Magical Playland, card used at businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police are on the lookout for someone who took and is using a credit or debit card from someone’s purse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The person took the card from a lady’s car parked at Melania’s Magical Playland on Wednesday afternoon, December 19, according to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with Cape Girardeau Police Department,.
The lady was at the playground on Wednesday swinging kids on the equipment.
The lady noticed someone had pulled up to her car and changed positions and she felt odd about it - so she decided to leave.
When she got to her car, the lady saw the other car had left, and someone had gone through her vehicle and her purse was stolen.
Someone is using the card at several businesses in Cape Girardeau and there is surveillance video of the person.
The investigation is ongoing.
