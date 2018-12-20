Police: Surveillance video helps catch burglary suspect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Western Kentucky man is behind bars accused of burglarizing a neighbors garage in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, deputies responded to a burglary at a home on County Line Road in the Melber area of McCracken County.
Parts of Melber is also in Graves County.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the victim says a generator was missing from a garage on the property.
The generator is reportedly valued at $500.
In reviewing surveillance video on the property, deputies report a man could be seen entering the garage by prying open the door and taking the generator.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says the video allegedly showed William C. Mathis, 47 of Melber, who lives near the victim.
Later on Thursday, Dec. 20, deputies arrested Mathis at his home.
Investigators say the stolen generator was allegedly found at Mathis' residence and returned to the victim.
Mathis was booked into the the McCracken County Regional Jail and faces the following charges: burglary third degree, resisting arrest and Livingston County warrant of arrest.
The Graves County Sheriff’s County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police assisted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.
