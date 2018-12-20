Pemiscot Co., MO man accused of kidnapping, threatening to burn down woman’s home

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Portageville, Missouri man is facing several charges, including kidnapping, in Pemiscot County.
According to court papers, Billy W. Meador, Jr., 35, allegedly held a woman against her will, hit her face, and threatened to stick her in the face with a piece of glass and burn down her home with her inside.
Meador was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 19 with kidnapping second degree, domestic assault third degree and harassment first degree.
Meador is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail on $50,000 bond on these three charges.
According to the Hayti Police Department, Meador is also charged with stealing $750. Bond on this charge is set at $25,000.
