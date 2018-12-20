Paducah man accused of trying to get into Reidland home

When an officer arrived, Driver, 47, said he hadn’t stolen anything. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)
By James Long | December 20, 2018 at 4:40 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 4:40 PM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Driver was seen by a resident on Lakeside Dr. trying to open a locked door.

A record check showed Driver had a record of theft and burglary. He could not provide a reason for being there.

The sheriff’s office said Driver had no business to be trying to open the front door of the caller’s home.

