Paducah man accused of stealing $2K from Murphy Oil

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of taking more than $2,000 from his employer, Murphy Oil, and was captured after a foot chase by police.
Austin Burnham, 24, was arrested on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended or revoked operator’s license; and on warrants charging him with felony theft by unlawful taking and six counts of failing to appear.
Burnham was charged in a warrant with felony theft by unlawful taking following an investigation into a theft at the business on Hinkleville Road.
Burnham was an employee, and was accused of stealing $2,340 from the business.
The detective tryed to stop a car Burnham was driving just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 20, but Burnham jumped out and ran.
He was caught a few blocks away and arrested on the above-listed charges.
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
