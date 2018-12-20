New Cape Girardeau pool planned to be at Jefferson Elementary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Aquatic Facility Committee met on Wednesday, December 19 to take the next step for the new pool in Cape Girardeau.
Community members passionately shared their opinions and didn’t back down in support for a pool at Jefferson Elementary School and their voices were heard.
"It's the voices I hear every day. It's the voices talking to me. We've got to do something with that area. We've got to do something with that elementary,” said Dr. Neil Glass, Superintendent of Cape Public Schools.
Dr. Glass said he’s thrilled to continue a partnership with the city and build a pool at Jefferson Elementary School and it won’t just benefit the students.
"We really think that this could be the catalyst for a revitalization effort down in the South Cape region,” said Dr. Glass.
It took a few hours to come to this agreement, but Cape Girardeau City Manager, Scott Meyer, said he thinks they did what’s best for the community.
"A lot of different people have what they would like, and that’s what public involvement does. You pull out of that out, you weigh it all, and then you make a decision,” said Meyer.
According to Dr. Glass, it didn’t come without compromises.
"We’re probably a little short of where we need to be as far as building the right facility that’s gonna meet the needs,” said Dr. Glass.
The plans are still in the earliest stages. But, Meyer said with a total of $10 million to spend, $4 million from the school district and $6 million from the city, there are limits on what can be done.
"We certainly aren’t able to get everybody’s wants, but hopefully we can move down the road with people’s needs and replace a 40-year-old aging structure that isn’t gonna last that much longer,” said Meyer.
Without raising additional funds, they may not be able to build two pools to accommodate both competitive and leisure swimmers.
"We can’t do it alone. It takes a community, it takes a village to raise a child, and there’s no better time to do that than right now. We have the opportunity to do that,” said Dr. Glass.
Dr. Glass and Meyer are combining their efforts to find sponsors, grants, and partners to help meet the community’s needs and wants.
