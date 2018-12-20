Mysterious light brightens California sky

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR/CNN) - People across Northern California scratched their heads Wednesday night after seeing a mysterious lights in the sky.
Eyewitnesses had no idea what those lights might have been.
The National Weather Service Bay Area is calling it a noctilucent cloud. The cloud can form from a meteor or space debris entering the upper atmosphere.
Eppie Haas saw the unusual shape in the sky while she was driving.
“Everything was dark except for this one light reflective thing,” Haas said. “I was like ‘whoa’ this is something rare that we’re not going to see again.”
Laundish Morozoda took photos of the light while driving, calling it a sign from heaven.
“It’s very perfect. I’m happy when I see this,” Morozoda said.
Willie Wood watched from West Sacramento.
“It definitely appeared really close, it did not look like the distance of a shooting star when you see a shooting star in the sky. It looked pretty close,” Wood said.
There were some planned space events near the time of the formation.
The light appeared after NASA posted a picture on Twitter showing the crew of astronauts undocking from the International Space Station.
A planned rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base around that time was scrubbed and never took off.
