Mueller asks for Roger Stone transcript from House committee

(CNN) – A vote is expected in the House Intelligence Committee Thursday regarding former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone.
He’s one of the people interviewed during the committee’s Russia investigation earlier this year.
Now, a committee member says the panel will vote on whether to release an official transcript of his interview to special counsel Robert Mueller.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Mueller requested the transcript.
And one committee member, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, said in September that Mueller should determine whether some witnesses perjured themselves before the committee.
Stone recently came under Mueller’s spotlight for reportedly reaching out to WikiLeaks about Democratic emails stolen by Russian hackers.
Stone has denied any wrongdoing.
