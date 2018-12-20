MO Auditor: Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline Unit understaffed

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - According to a recent audit of Missouri’s Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline Unit, the agency is showing improvements in responsiveness, but there are some issues that need to be addressed.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway says the report shows the hotline has insufficient staffing and an increase number of calls is leading to longer wait times or callers having to call back multiple times to make reports.
The hotline, which is run by the MO Department of Social Services (DSS), reportedly received more than 138,000 reports of alleged child abuse and neglect in fiscal year 2017.
Between fiscal years 2013 and 2017, the audit shows the number of reports made to the hotline averaged 4,500 every year, but staffing did not reflect the the increase.
Galloway says the audit also found the average hotline wait time more than tripled from one minute, 18 seconds to four minutes, 28 seconds.
To address the call waiting times, DSS began an online reporting system in 2017 for non-emergencies, increased staff in 2018, and opened a hotline in Springfield.
Auditor Galloway says these are positive steps, but more staffing is needed.
Galloway also says the audit also show the Hotline Unit has not developed a system to compare actual performance to expected/desired performance.
To view a copy of the audit click here.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.