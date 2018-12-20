McConnell Hemp Bill into signed into law

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - President Donald Trump signed the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (Farm Bill) into law on Thursday, Dec. 20.
The measure contains legislation authored by Majority Leader McConnell that will empower farmers to expand cultivation of industrial hemp.
“With the stroke of his pen, President Trump has made it official. My bill legalizing industrial hemp is law. Now that the President has signed it, Kentucky‘s farmers can continue to lead the nation in the growing, processing and manufacturing of industrial hemp,” said Senator McConnell. “I am confident the ingenuity of Kentucky’s farmers and producers will find new and creative uses for this exciting crop. We are at the beginning of a new era, and I cannot wait to see what comes next. As Senate Majority Leader, I was proud to do my part to bring hemp back to Kentucky, and I look forward to continuing to support its bright future in the Bluegrass State.”
Senator McConnell’s bill legalizes hemp as an agricultural commodity, removing it from the federal list of controlled substances.
