Man stabs roommate at N.C. motel after argument over snoring

By Jim Gentry | December 20, 2018 at 8:34 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 11:21 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man allegedly stabbed another man he was staying with at a Wilmington motel after they got into an argument over snoring.

Police responded to the Budgetel located at 4903 Market Street shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man coming to the front desk with a large knife covered in blood.

Officers located a 27-year-old victim who had suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Guillermo Moreno-Vasquez, 54, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, the two men work for a construction company out of Texas and were rooming together while working a job in Wilmington.

Police say the two got into an argument early Wednesday morning “about loud noises/someone’s snoring throughout the night, which led to the stabbing.”

Moreno-Vasquez was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

