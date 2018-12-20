Man charged with murder in connection to death of Benton, KY man

BENTON, KY (KFVS) - The search is over for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a death investigation in Benton, Kentucky.
According to the Benton Police Department’s Facebook page, Jonathan “Danny” Williams, 53, turned himself in at the Benton Police Department around 3:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.
Williams was charged with murder on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
Williams was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Detention Center.
Police want to question Williams about the death of 54-year-old Billy J. Lee.
Police say Lee was found dead in his living room by two of his friends on Saturday, Dec. 1. Police say foul play was suspected as evidence supported that Lee had been assaulted.
An autopsy was completed on Dec. 3 at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.
The preliminary results confirmed Lee died as a result of injuries sustained from multiple blunt force trauma and emphysematous changes in the lungs.
Williams remains in the Marshall County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.