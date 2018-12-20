$1.79M in transportation funds awarded to 8 southeast MO communities

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Eight Southeast Missouri communities have been selected to receive $1.79 million in transportation alternative funds.
The local agencies selected to receive enhancement funds include Bertrand, Dexter, East Prairie, Farmington, Houston, Perryville, Sikeston and Ste. Genevieve County.
These money allows communities to develop projects that improve the quality of a community and enhance the travel experience.
Local agencies could apply for funds to develop a variety of projects located in rural and urban communities to create safe, accessible, attractive and environmentally-sensitive communities where people want to live, work and recreate.
