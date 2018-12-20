12/20/18 - Jim Burns: Congratulations on an Outstanding Career!

When someone comes into your living room every day for decades, they become family. This week, Jim Burns, Anchor of the Breakfast Show here on KFVS, announced his retirement after nearly 40 years of service to the people of the Heartland. Jim was hired in 1979 by another KFVS legend, Mike Shain. Originally, Jim was weekend Anchor, Weekday Reporter and Anchor Producer of a news magazine program. Then in 1982, Jim began a 36 year journey waking up the Heartland on The Breakfast Show.
Viewers ask us, “What’s it like to work with Jim Burns?” Our answer is, “Exactly like you think it would be.” Jim is a hardworking, family man who operates with humility and integrity. He’s been a mentor to countless journalists over the decades.
The outpouring from viewers, especially on Facebook, shows how much Jim meant to them all these years.
A viewer named Renee wrote: "Congrats on the retirement! Thank you for all your years of dedication to our communities! Will certainly miss you! May God bless you with much happiness in your next chapter of life."
Jaenenne wrote: "Really going to miss your soothing voice and nice presence on the morning show, Jim, but enjoy your retirement!"
All of us here at KFVS agree.
Congratulations to Jim Burns and his wife Lisa. We hope you enjoy retirement.
Everyone who has ever walked through the doors at KFVS over the past 39 years owes you so much. You are one of the good ones and all of us want to say thank you for being the cornerstone of our family and for making this a Better Heartland.