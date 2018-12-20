Holiday trash, tree pick up dates in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Due to the holiday, trash and recycling for Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25 will now be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 26. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
If trash is not picked up by Wednesday they will get to residents by the end of the week.
Public Works’ solid waste crews will accept a reasonable amount of extra holiday trash on regularly scheduled pick up day between Dec. 26-Jan. 4.
Place any extra bags of trash beside your cart. The cart will be emptied, and then refilled with the extra trash and emptied again.
They can help haul away your Christmas tree after the season ends. Call public works to schedule a Wednesday pick up between for either Jan. 9, Jan. 23, or Jan. 30.
Crews will pick up your tree for $5. Or, you can haul your tree to the collection area in the southeast corner of Arena Park (near the livestock area of the fairgrounds) free of charge.
Call 573-339-6351 with questions.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.