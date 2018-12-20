Use stairs to test your risk of heart disease, cancer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The new year approaches if getting in shape is on your resolution then listen up.
There is a simple way to check if you need to increase your exercise routine.
It’s called a stairs test.
All you need for this challenge is four flights of stairs and a timer.
The results can give you an idea of your risk of dying from heart disease and cancer.
"Any way we can get patients more motivated, patients to exercise and self-evaluate is an excellent thing,” said Said Dr. Steven Joggerst, Cardiologist at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Joggerst is talking about the 4-flight stair challenge.
"The goal is to climb for flights of stairs at a fast pace in under one minute,” he said.
If you do not get to the top in under a minute it's a sign you need more exercise. Joggerst says the stair challenge is similar to stress tests they do in a hospital.
"We know if a patient is able to reach 10 MET's, or ten metabolic equivalents of activity then their risk of heart disease is low,” he said. “It does not mean it's zero but it is lower than individual next to them who is unable to achieve that."
While testing your risk can be easy, Joggerst thinks taking action is more difficult.
Instead of getting a gym membership, he suggests forming a routine around a simple activity.
"Anything that gets your heart rate up. If you enjoy walking, running, swimming, biking. Rather than shooting for the moon, if you can get part of your schedule where you are regularly active it will become a habit for you,” he said. “It will make it past the New Year’s resolution point by Spring, by Summer, by next year you are still exercising because its something you enjoy."
Dr. Joggerst says a healthy diet and watching your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels are also great ways to reduce your risk of heart disease.
