The Grinch tries to steal Christmas at Sikeston Elementary schools

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - School Resource Officer Brent Mullin wanted to show the kids a fun side to police work before the kids left school for Christmas break.
Officer Mullin arrested a well-known criminal who was trying to steal Christmas from kids in Sikeston.
The Grinch, a fellow Sikeston DPS officer, ran the halls of each elementary school today attempting to run from the law.
The students tried to help officer Mullin catch the Grinch by blocking doors and some even tried to tackle him.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.