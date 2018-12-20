GRAPHIC: Dog shot, fatally wounded; shooter sought

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - The Kennett Humane Department needs help identifying the person who shot a dog and left it for dead.
While responding to a call of dogs running loose in the area around Elaine Drive, KHD officers found a red, mixed-breed male dog beneath a tree, not moving.
A neighbor said the animal had been there since 5:30 that morning, and that it appeared shot.
The officers picked up the dog and took it to the Kennett Veterinary Clinic, 1704 St. Francis St., for treatment.
Dr. Everett Mobley confirmed the animal had been shot, according to a KHD social media post.
The gunshot wound “had done so much damage that the dog was humanely euthanized.”
Anyone with information on the dog’s owner or who might have shot him should call KHD at 573-888-4622 and ask to speak with either Officer Petix or Gozell.
