First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

After 3 or 4 nice days, the next 24 hours will be wet and turning windy and colder as a major system develops in the middle of the country. With light winds and lots of moisture we’ve had some areas of dense fog this morning…which should dissipate by afternoon as winds begin to increase from the north and drier air begins to blow in. Rain will be increasing again later today and into tonight as the system deepens just east of our area. In fact enough cold air will blow in overnight that some of the rain could mix with or change to snow…from west to east. At this point warm surface temps and decreasing precip intensity should keep any accumulations to a minimum…but still can’t rule out a few slick spots for the Friday morning drive. In addition…winds will become pretty strong overnight and into early Friday as well…so Friday morning will have a fierce wind chill factor. Highs on Friday afternoon will be right around 40°, making it the coldest day in the 7-day outlook.