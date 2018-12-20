First Alert: Rainy Thursday

(KFVS) - It’s soggy start to your day.
Lisa Michaels says light rain is moving through parts of the Heartland this morning. Isolated areas are seeing heavier rainfall.
Scattered showers are expected throughout the rest of the day.
High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Winds will pick up through the afternoon and overnight hours.
Rain will continue into Friday morning with a chance of wet snowflakes mixed in. This should not impact travel.
Friday is looking to be chilly and very breezy with high temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s, but the wind chill will make feel like temps closer to the 20s and 30s.
The weekend looks dry and cooler with temperatures a little closer to average.
During the holidays next week more rain is possible
