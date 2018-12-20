Donations needed for emergency warming center

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Several community organizations in Carbondale, Illinois and in Jackson County are asking for donations to help fund an emergency warming center.
According to the City of Carbondale, the emergency warming center would supplement the City’s existing homeless shelter system.
Leaders with the City of Carbondale, Carbondale Public Library, Good Samaritan House, Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless, Jackson County Health Department, Centerstone, SIU Clinical Center and the Sparrow Coalition is hoping to raise $7,500 for the first stage of the project.
These first funds raised would allow the emergency warming center to open by early January.
The City of Carbondale says a total of $50,000 is needed to keep the center running through this and the 2019 winter season.
For more information on donating to the project click here.
