Commission announces nominees to fill vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - A state commission has submitted to the governor of Missouri a panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.
Judge Lisa Van Amburg retired in August 2018.
Zel M. Fischer, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri is chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission and submitted three nominees.
They are: Michael E. Gardner, Robin Ransom and John P. Torbitzky.
Gardner is presiding judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit which covers Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties in Cape Girardeau. He received seven votes.
Ransom is presiding judge-elect of the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis city) in St. Louis. She received seven votes.
Torbitzky is a partner in the law firm Behr, McCarter & Potter PC in Clayton. He received five votes.
Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. If he fails to do so, the commission will make the choice.
Besides, Fisher, other members of the commission are Michelle Beckler of Marshfield, Scott S. Bethune of Kansas City, Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis, Kathy Ritter of Columbia, Edward “Nick” Robinson of St. Louis and Donald E. Woody of Springfield.
