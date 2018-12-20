Cape Girardeau’s downtown trolley rolling to a stop

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s Downtown Trolley will roll to a permanent stop on Saturday, Dec. 29.
The trolley started in July of 2017 as a way for people to explore downtown Cape Girardeau without having to worry about where they need to park their car. It ran a route with 7 stops on Fridays and Saturdays.
But a year and a half later, the trolley will stop its services.
Marla Mills with Old Town Cape, Inc. says there are multiple reasons for the halt. Ridership never seemed to take off and a funding source will run out at the end of the year.
The operational costs for the trolley were covered by the Cape Transit Authority, Isle Casino and the Downtown Community Improvement District.
After December, the casino will no longer be able to fund the trolley.
Mills said the trolley, “was not being utilized as much as the money required.” She went on to say it was a good idea, and a great example of community collaboration. However, the trolley was not right for our community. The trolley vehicle will be absorbed by the CTA.
