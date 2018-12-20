Babysitter accused of kidnapping 7-month-old

HAYTI, MO (KFVS) - The kidnapping of a baby is under investigation in Hayti, Missouri.
Hayti Police Officers responded to a call on the 1100 block of N. Oates St. that a seven-month-old had been abducted.
Officers were called the home around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
Police say the baby had been with a babysitter.
During their investigation, police learned that the child had been reportedly taken out of the state without the mother’s permission and the babysitter had not been heard from for at least six hours.
On Thursday, Dec. 20, Hayti officers and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s deputies found the baby and the babysitter in Hayti.
Police say the babysitter, a 28-year-old woman from Hayti was arrested for kidnapping and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center.
Formal charges in the case are pending.
