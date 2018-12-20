Athletes across the country make college commitments on signing day

(KFVS) - One of the biggest days of the year in college football doesn’t take place on the field, it takes place in local high schools across the country.
That day is national signing day, and for the second straight year college football is taking part in an early signing day.
We start with the biggest signing in the Heartland.
Hayti running back Ivory Winners ran all over defenses this year and brought Hayti their first ever state championship
Winters today announced and signed his letter of intent to Indiana University and will be a Hoosier next season.
He runs a 4.45 - 40 and is one of Indiana’s most highly touted prospects.
Another local signing today will be staying right here at home. Charleston’s Q'narius Anderson signed with the Redhawks.
Anderson was a standout this season for the Blue Jays at running back and linebacker
Here are some of the SEMO Redhawks signing class on Dec. 19.
Local guy Brady Smith us staying home. Jalon Greer was a big get for the team out of Germantown, Tennessee. A transfer out of Cisco College - Terry Cook - is hoping to help on the offensive line. Manny Pride joining him on that line. He was a first team all-conference center in high school.
SIU had quite the day today with the talent they added. one of the biggest names in this year’s class for them - Branson Combs.
He signed his letter of intent with the Salukis. Combs is a wide receiver out of Evansville.
His senior season he had 32 touchdowns. He helped lead his team to the state title game and in it scored three touchdowns.
Combs is one of eight players that signed early today for the Salukis.
“This is a big day for us we get to watch these kids grow then bring them into our school and finally sign them. Then I get to get up here and talk about ‘em,” said Head SIU Coach Nick Hill.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.