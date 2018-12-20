Arrests made after SUV failed to stop for McCracken Co. school bus

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Three people were arrested after a SUV failed to stop for a school bus on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
Detectives observed a Suzuki SUV fail to stop for a school bus that was actively unloading students on Bridge Street near the Wall Street intersection.
40-year-old Toby May of Gilbertsville was identified as the driver of the SUV. He also had a suspended driver’s license and was driving under the influence.
As detectives were stopping the vehicle, the rear passenger, 37-year-old Karly Scott of Paducah, was seen moving around erratically. Scott was attempting to conceal a quantity of methamphetamine in her pants.
Another passenger in the vehicle, 63-year-old Billy May of Gilbertsville was found to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol.
May was arrested and charged with Pass/Loading/Unloading/School/Church Bus, DUI and Operating on Suspended/Revoked License.
Scott was charged with Poss. Cont. Sub. 1st Degree, (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
May was charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
