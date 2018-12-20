Arkansas’ population continues to grow

(KAIT) - The population of the state of Arkansas continues to grow after topping the 3 million mark in 2017.
According to a report from the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, the state’s population grew by 0.4 percent in the last year.
The report states that Arkansas’ population growth can be attributed by both natural increase and migration.
Of the 10,828 people added to the state’s population, 6,098 were from natural increase.
The United States grew by 0.6 percent in the last year.
