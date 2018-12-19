What you need to know Dec. 19

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Dec. 19.
It’s a cool and frosty morning, but it is warmer than yesterday.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll see more clouds today, but high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.
Later tonight our chances for an isolated shower increases.
The rain will linger off-and-on through Thursday and into Friday morning. Flurries could be possible Friday morning, but should not impact travel.
Both Thursday and Friday will also be windy with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph.
The weekend looks dry and cooler with temperatures a little closer to average.
During the holidays next week more rain is possible.
- A Ste. Genevieve woman accused of killing her husband is scheduled to be in court today.
- Kentucky state lawmakers adjourn a special session less than 24 hours after Gov. Matt Bevin summoned them back to the capitol.
- Budget cuts delay repairs at Southeast Missouri State University.
- President Trump appears he might be backing off his demand for $5 billion to build a border wall, signalling he might be open to a deal that would avoid a partial government shutdown.
- Nurses dress up newborn babies for an ugly Christmas party at a hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
- The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is allowing families to have a sleepover with pets this holiday season.
- Is the Bruce Willis classic “Die Hard” a Christmas movie, or not? One Heartland video store weighs in on the 30 year debate.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.