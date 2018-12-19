What you need to know Dec. 19

What you need to know Dec. 19
Chilly, but beautiful sunrise near Olive Branch, Illinois (Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
By Marsha Heller | December 19, 2018 at 5:00 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 5:00 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Dec. 19.

First Alert Forecast

It’s a cool and frosty morning, but it is warmer than yesterday.

Lisa Michaels says we’ll see more clouds today, but high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Later tonight our chances for an isolated shower increases.

The rain will linger off-and-on through Thursday and into Friday morning. Flurries could be possible Friday morning, but should not impact travel.

Both Thursday and Friday will also be windy with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph.

The weekend looks dry and cooler with temperatures a little closer to average.

During the holidays next week more rain is possible.

Making Headlines

Trending Web Stories

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.