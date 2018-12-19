Ste. Gen. wife accused of killing husband pleads not guilty

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The body of a missing man has been found within the city limits of Potosi, Missouri in Washington County, Mo. and his wife is charged with murder.
Susan Armantrout, 41, is facing first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse charges. She is being held on $1 million cash-only bond.
She was in a Ste. Genevieve courtroom at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in front of Judge Timothy Inman and an application was filed for her to get a public defender.
She pleaded not guilty via video arraignment.
Her next court date is set for Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. for announcement.
It will be determined if she has been assigned a public defender for which she has applied for.
“We were actually able to get some information from her that led us to that direction of where he would have been located at, where we found him at," said Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Major Jason Schott. "And where was he located at? He was in a vehicle, in his vehicle, the BMW we were looking for in a storage unit in the city limits of Potosi.”
According to court documents, on Friday, Dec. 14, at around 8:27 a.m., Aaron Armantrout told a deputy his wife, Susan, had been making death threats toward him for the last few months.
Officers say he declined to file a formal complaint despite the deputy’s encouraging him to do so.
On Saturday, Dec. 15, around 12:02 p.m., a deputy talked to a family member of Aaron Armantrout’s who told him Aaron had been having problems with his wife. He told the deputy that Aaron was supposed to meet with a family member on Friday evening but never did.
According to court documents, when other family members went to Aaron Armantrout’s house to look for him on Saturday morning, they said he wasn’t there and his BMW car was also gone.
On Saturday, as officers searched Aaron’s home, they say they encountered a strong odor of cleaning chemicals, which was stronger in the master bedroom.
According to court documents, the door to the master bedroom was locked and after picking the lock, officers say they found an area on the floor that appeared to have been recently cleaned. They say the also found cleaning chemical containers in the adjoining bathroom.
Officers say it was unclear at that time where Susan Armantrout was and they started searching for both of them.
On Dec. 16, Susan Armantrout was found at an acquaintance’s home and detained in Bonne Terre, Mo.
According to court documents, Susan confessed to the homeowner that she shot and killed her husband.
Susan Armantrout was taken into custody and taken to the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court documents, while in jail, she asked to speak to an investigator. According to court documents, she allegedly confessed she had shot and killed her husband and hid his body in the BMW’s trunk and placed the car in a storage shed in Potosi, Mo.
“It’s always difficult when a family loses a family member," Schott said. "Especially to murder. Even more difficult when it’s around Christmas time where we’re at now. I would like to say that the sheriff’s office would like to extend our condolences to Aaron’s family and friends for their loss. It’s really important to close this case to give that family that closure to know that their loved one’s death did not go in vain and we are actually able to hopefully find the person that allegedly had committed the murder.”
